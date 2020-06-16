XRP (XRP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.55 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002043 BTC on popular exchanges including Tripe Dice Exchange, MBAex, B2BX and BTC Trade UA. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and approximately $1.32 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.01859700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00173501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00041644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00110346 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,932,726 coins and its circulating supply is 44,257,803,618 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Coinhub, CoinEgg, Huobi, OKEx, Bitfinex, Bitlish, Tripe Dice Exchange, HitBTC, Exrates, BtcTurk, Indodax, C2CX, Sistemkoin, Binance, RippleFox, Vebitcoin, Kuna, Cryptohub, Poloniex, Korbit, Covesting, Coinone, Coinrail, Liquid, BX Thailand, BitBay, OpenLedger DEX, BTC Markets, Bitsane, ABCC, OTCBTC, Bitso, Coindeal, Upbit, CoinBene, BCEX, FCoin, Stellarport, Bitinka, Bittrex, GOPAX, CoinFalcon, Instant Bitex, Coinsuper, ZB.COM, Exmo, LakeBTC, CEX.IO, B2BX, Gatehub, Bits Blockchain, Altcoin Trader, WazirX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kraken, Bitbank, Braziliex, BTC Trade UA, Bitstamp, Bitbns, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), BitFlip, BitMarket, DragonEX, Bithumb, Fatbtc, Cryptomate, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Koineks, Independent Reserve, MBAex, DigiFinex, Coinsquare, Gate.io, Ripple China, Zebpay and Ovis. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.