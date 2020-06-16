Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

Several research firms have commented on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 211,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,315. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Company insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

