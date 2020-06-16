Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.35). Penske Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 26,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,519. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
