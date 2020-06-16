Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.35). Penske Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 26,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,519. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.