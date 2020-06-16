Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $833.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.07.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,552. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.81. The stock has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 114.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $405.53.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.09, for a total transaction of $689,672.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total value of $496,916.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,600 shares of company stock valued at $108,795,151 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

