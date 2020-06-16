Zacks: Analysts Expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.83 Billion

Analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will report $7.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $8.38 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $6.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $31.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.76 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.75 billion to $34.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.96.

NYSE:DG traded up $3.86 on Wednesday, reaching $187.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.72 and a 200 day moving average of $163.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $194.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 102.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 350,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

