Zacks: Analysts Expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Homology Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,816.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIXX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

NASDAQ:FIXX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.28. 236,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,119. The company has a market capitalization of $671.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -0.05. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

