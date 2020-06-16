Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 707.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ST traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,400. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.