Zacks: Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Aware’s rating score has improved by 23.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aware an industry rank of 48 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Aware in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Aware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aware stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Aware stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 538,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,336. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.28. Aware has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.82 million.

About Aware

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

