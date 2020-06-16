Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) to Post $0.90 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 71.34% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,761.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.59. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $111.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

