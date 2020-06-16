Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to post sales of $99.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.30 million and the highest is $102.75 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $103.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $427.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $442.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $452.31 million, with estimates ranging from $439.20 million to $459.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.67 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of BMI stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.13. 140,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,736. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $33,177.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $38,127,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $11,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,098,000 after purchasing an additional 162,386 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,574,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,111,000 after purchasing an additional 88,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.