Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for McEwen Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). McEwen Mining reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McEwen Mining.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.66 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 112.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%.

MUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on McEwen Mining from $3.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.93. 3,385,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,275. The stock has a market cap of $364.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 4,959,414 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $3,157,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $618,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 542.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 538,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,261,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after buying an additional 412,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

