Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Titan International reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 191.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $341.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.75 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,038. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $95.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.79.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

