Zacks: Brokerages Expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) to report sales of $34.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.79 million to $35.50 million. DHI Group posted sales of $37.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $145.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.38 million to $146.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $155.03 million, with estimates ranging from $153.40 million to $156.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHI Group.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHX shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on DHI Group from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of DHX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,012. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $139.65 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia purchased 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,227 shares in the company, valued at $552,777.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 117.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 678,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 366,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DHI Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 212,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DHI Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 191,274 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in DHI Group in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 158,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

