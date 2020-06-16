Zacks: Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $10.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

LKQ stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,562. LKQ has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

