Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Hold

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

CEVA traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.49. 121,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,807. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $723.28 million, a P/E ratio of 669.80 and a beta of 1.38.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 313.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 52,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the period. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 20.1% during the first quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 237.4% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 131,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 92,391 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

