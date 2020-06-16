Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) to Hold

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

CNDT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Conduent in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of CNDT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,868. Conduent has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $524.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 55,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $34,018.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 151,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,961.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 86,994 shares of company stock valued at $163,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 73.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

