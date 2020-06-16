Zacks: Orchid Island Capital (NASDAQ:AI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Orchid Island Capital (NASDAQ:AI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 147 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $14.09 to $14.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of AI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 338,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,489. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

About Orchid Island Capital

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

