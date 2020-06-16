ZCore (ZCR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,506.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 59.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $86,096.22 and approximately $10,506.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded 61.6% lower against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $50.98 and $10.39.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,049,015 coins and its circulating supply is 6,049,017 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $18.94, $32.15, $33.94, $51.55, $24.68, $5.60, $7.50, $10.39, $20.33 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.