ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $320,471.48 and $80,988.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.01859735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00173414 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00110842 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,455,723 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

