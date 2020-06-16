ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Hits $0.76 on Major Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $97,723.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00007927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

