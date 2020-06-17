$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

BKH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

NYSE:BKH traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $384,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,318.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 3,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at $356,773.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

