$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Sanofi reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Sanofi stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.41. 1,962,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,899. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total transaction of $10,412,105,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 3.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

