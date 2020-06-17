10,398 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

JNJ stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,655,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,768,552. The stock has a market cap of $374.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

