108,700 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Bought by Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 0.5% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 59.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 1,087,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,502,783. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

