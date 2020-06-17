13,000 Shares in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Purchased by Advent Capital Management DE

Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $255,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,902,000 after acquiring an additional 85,919 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 513,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 213,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.48. 24,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.