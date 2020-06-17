14,778 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Hall Kathryn A.

Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.9% of Hall Kathryn A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,660,000 after acquiring an additional 230,514 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.03. 90,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,454. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average of $84.18.

