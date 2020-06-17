15,000 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Advent Capital Management DE

Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.17. 2,840,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.47.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

