21,170 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,753,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,503,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $304.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

