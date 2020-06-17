21,276 Shares in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) Bought by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,905,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,837,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $51.38.

LK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

