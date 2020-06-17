2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98,430 shares during the quarter. 2U accounts for 0.4% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.70% of 2U worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 99.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,084,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 157,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on 2U from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 37,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. 2U Inc has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

