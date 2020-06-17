3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.3% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 28.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after buying an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in 3M by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $159.22. 1,665,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,387. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

