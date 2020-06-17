40,217 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,208. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

