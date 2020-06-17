45,500 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,349,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.32.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.35.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.