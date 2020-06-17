60,000 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Advent Capital Management DE

Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,462,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,316,364. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.47.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

