60,000 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Advent Capital Management DE

Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,462,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,316,364. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.47.
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
