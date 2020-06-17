70,432 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,934,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $627,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Cfra downgraded ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.02. 486,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.