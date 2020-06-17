8,808 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Hall Kathryn A.

Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Hall Kathryn A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.67. 40,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,551. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.