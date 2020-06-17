Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.5% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $62,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $158.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.