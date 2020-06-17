Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of FAP stock traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.00. 54,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19. The stock has a market cap of $144.35 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.19. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 1-year low of C$2.51 and a 1-year high of C$3.67.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

