Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Cut by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,560,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,955 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 3.8% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $92,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of ATVI traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.53. 12,352,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

