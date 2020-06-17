Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Cut by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,600,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $75.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

