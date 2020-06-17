Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,155 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,672,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,868.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $411.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

