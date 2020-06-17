Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $2,274,700.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $54.55. 44,462,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,096,109. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

