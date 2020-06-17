Advent Capital Management DE Buys New Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $14,937,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 15.9% in the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 84,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $250.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,948,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,798. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $259.29. The stock has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.40.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

