Advent Capital Management DE Buys New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $76.29. 10,156,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,665,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $186.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

