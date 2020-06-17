Advent Capital Management DE Has $48,000 Stake in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Advent Capital Management DE trimmed its position in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Advent Capital Management DE’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. 20,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,188. SciPlay Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. SciPlay had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SciPlay Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCPL. Royal Bank of Canada cut SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 584,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $8,134,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 701,450 shares of company stock valued at $9,785,765. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

