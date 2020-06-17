Advent Capital Management DE Invests $2.40 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $8.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,654. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $172.38 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura lifted their price target on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.59.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

