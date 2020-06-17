Advent Capital Management DE Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,180,000 after acquiring an additional 593,974 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,136,000 after purchasing an additional 98,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,537,000 after purchasing an additional 289,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,179,000 after purchasing an additional 48,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.86.

Shares of EL traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.42. 52,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.05 and its 200 day moving average is $188.94. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

