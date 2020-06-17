Advent Capital Management DE Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.13.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.60. 2,148,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.