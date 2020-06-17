Advent Capital Management DE Purchases Shares of 60,000 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

DIS stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,315,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,236,366. The company has a market capitalization of $212.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

