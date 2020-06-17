Advent Capital Management DE Takes $1.42 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Advent Capital Management DE owned approximately 0.05% of Brunswick at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

NYSE:BC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.40 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

